Abstract

Shared micromobility such as electric scooters (e-scooters) has the potential to enhance the sustainability of urban transport by displacing car trips, providing more mobility options, and improving access to public transit. Most published studies on e-scooter ridership focus on cities and only capture data at one point in time. This study reports results from two cross-sectional surveys deployed before (n = 462) and after (n = 428) the launch of a fleet of shared e-scooters on Virginia Tech's campus in Blacksburg, VA. This allowed for a pre-post comparison of attitudes and preferences of e-scooter riders and nonusers. E-scooter ridership on campus followed patterns identified in other studies, with a greater share of younger riders, in particular undergraduate students. Stated intention to ride before system launch was greater than actual ridership. The drop-off between prelaunch intention to ride and actual riding was strongest for older age groups, women, and university staff. As in city surveys, the main reasons for riding e-scooters on campus were travel speed and fun of riding. About 30% indicated using e-scooters to ride to parking lots or to access public transport service, indicating their potential as a connector to other modes of transport. Perceptions about convenience, cost, safety, parking, rider behavior, and usefulness of the e-scooter systems were more positive among nonriders after system launch, indicating that pilot projects may improve public perceptions of e-scooters. Building more bike lanes or separate spaces for e-scooters could help move e-scooter riders off sidewalks--a desire expressed by both pedestrians and e-scooter users.

