Mashhadi AH, Farhadmanesh M, Rashidi A, Marković N. Transp. Res. Rec. 2021; 2675(9): 382-397.

(Copyright © 2021, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/03611981211002202

unavailable

Road reconstruction and the resulting work zones are considered as a major source of traffic congestion and delays on freeways. The roadway capacity is decreased as a result of a reduced number of traffic lanes, narrower lanes, and work zone speed limits. Accurate prediction of construction work zone capacity helps traffic engineers to have a better estimation of the traffic flow characteristics. To this end, multiple methodologies have been developed to quantify the impacts of work zones on traffic flow. This paper presents a critical review of the three types of approaches to estimating construction work zone capacities, including parametric, non-parametric, and simulation. Then the most commonly considered factors and their frequency are presented. It also performs a detailed review of the approaches, their objectives, and weaknesses. Lastly, it provides recommendations for future research. The presented work could help researchers in the area of work zone capacity estimation by presenting all the previous methodologies in one place.


