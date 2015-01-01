Abstract

Many municipalities are beginning to undertake efforts to retrofit their existing high pressure sodium (HPS) street lighting with LED (light emitting diode) luminaires. Unlike HPS lighting systems, which are available in a limited range of standard wattages and configurations, LED street lighting systems vary widely in wattage and physical configuration. Moreover, the technological performance of LED lighting continues to improve, whereas HPS is a mature technology with substantial improvements unlikely in the future. To develop a sound basis for selecting LED lighting systems for retrofit street lighting, photometric simulation calculations under a range of pole spacing, road width and luminaire wattage were performed. The results indicated that LED luminaires can have substantially lower wattage than HPS luminaires to produce the same light levels on the road. Further, LED luminaires tend to direct more of their output onto the road compared with HPS luminaires. As a result, LED luminaires can be used that produce substantially fewer lumens overall than HPS systems. Because the white light from LED sources makes illuminated street scenes appear brighter than the yellowish light from HPS lamps, even further reductions in light output can be accomplished with LED street lighting systems to match the same visual effect under HPS.

Language: en