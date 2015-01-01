Abstract

Based on a three-month toll transaction data set that includes an anonymized unique identifier for each vehicle, this paper presents an in-depth analysis of traffic volumes and tolls on the I-66 High-Occupancy Toll (HOT) express lanes in Northern Virginia. The unique identifiers allow quantification of how frequently each vehicle travels through the corridor. Vehicles observed in selected time intervals are categorized into frequent and non-frequent groups based on the total number of trips made by each vehicle. For the morning commute, the analyses show that those traveling frequently on the HOT lanes are more sensitive to high tolls and typically travel earlier in the morning to avoid higher tolls. In other words, when tolls are relatively high (e.g., over $20), the fraction of frequent users in the traffic is much smaller as compared with that of non-frequent users (e.g., 25% versus 75%). To estimate how much toll the HOT-lane users are paying per unit of travel time saved, that is, value of travel time saving (VTTS), speeds on alternative routes parallel to the I-66 corridor are computed from probe data and compared with those on I-66 express lanes. The results show that the mean VTTS is $45.37 and $61.78 for frequent and non-frequent users, respectively, during the morning peak period. Whereas for the afternoon peak, the mean VTTS is $38.14 and $37.64 for frequent and non-frequent users. The implications of the difference in these value of time distributions for dynamic tolling are discussed.

