Abstract

Diverging diamond interchanges (DDIs) are designed as an alternative to the conventional diamond interchanges to enhance operational and safety performance. As the popularity of the DDI is increasing and more DDIs are being constructed and proposed, the need has arisen to measure the actual safety benefits of DDIs as compared with the traditional diamond interchanges. This study evaluates the safety of DDIs using three methods: before-after study with comparison group, Empirical Bayes before-after method, and cross-sectional analysis. This study collected a nationwide sample of 80 DDIs in 24 states. The estimated crash modification factors indicated that converting conventional diamond interchange to DDIs could significantly decrease the total, fatal-and-injury, rear-end, and angle/left-turn crashes by 14%, 44%, 11%, and 55%, respectively. Moreover, the developed safety performance functions implied that a longer distance between crossovers/ramp terminals and a lower speed limit on freeway exit ramps are significantly associated with lower crash frequency at diamond interchanges. This study contributes to the existing literature using a relatively large representative sample size, which provides more reliable evaluation results. In addition, this study also explored the effects of different traffic and geometric characteristics on the safety performance of DDIs.

