Abstract

Assessment of the safety and mobility impacts of connected vehicles (CVs) and cooperative automated vehicle applications is critical to the success of these applications. In many cases, there may be trade-offs in the mobility and safety impacts depending on the setting of the parameters of the applications. This study developed a method to evaluate the safety and mobility benefits of the Stop Sign Gap Assist (SSGA) system, a CV-based application at unsignalized intersections, which utilizes a calibrated microscopic simulation tool. The study results confirmed that it was critical to calibrate the drivers' gap acceptance probability distributions in the utilized simulation model to reflect real-world driver behaviors when assessing SSGA impacts. The simulation models with the calibrated gap parameters were then used to assess the impacts of the SSGA. The results showed that SSGA can potentially improve overall minor approach capacity at unsignalized intersections by approximately 35.5% when SSGA utilization reaches 100%. However, this increase in capacity depended on the setting of the minimum gap time in the SSGA and there was a clear trade-off between capacity and safety. The analysis indicated that as the minimum gap time used in the SSGA increased, the safety of the intersection increased, showing for example that with the utilization of an 8-s gap at a 750 vph main street flow rate, the number of conflicts could decrease by 30% as the SSGA utilization rate increased from 0% to 100%.

