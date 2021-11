Abstract

Based on a survey of 2,106 individuals, this study aims to get a better understanding of the attitudes toward carsharing in Flanders, Belgium. Several drivers and barriers that influence household decisions to participate in a carsharing system are identified. An ordinal logit model reveals that highly educated, younger males with high ecological concerns are more likely to share cars. It is shown that living in a rural environment or owning a company car are important barriers. A parking policy aimed at discouraging private car use while stimulating sustainable mobility choices appears to be an interesting avenue for future research.

Language: en