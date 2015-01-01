Abstract

Even though drivers disregarding a stop sign is widely considered a major contributing factor for crashes at unsignalized intersections, an equally important problem that leads to severe crashes at such locations is misjudgment of gaps. This paper presents the results of an effort to fully understand gap acceptance behavior at unsignalized intersections using SHPR2 Naturalistic Driving Study data. The paper focuses on the findings of two research activities: the identification of critical gaps for common traffic/roadway scenarios at unsignalized intersections, and the investigation of significant factors affecting driver gap acceptance behaviors at such intersections. The study used multiple statistical and machine learning methods, allowing a comprehensive understanding of gap acceptance behavior while demonstrating the advantages of each method. Overall, the study showed an average critical gap of 5.25 s for right-turn and 6.19 s for left-turn movements. Although a variety of factors affected gap acceptance behaviors, gap size, wait time, major-road traffic volume, and how frequently the driver drives annually were examples of the most significant.

