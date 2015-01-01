Abstract

Competition increases daily in any market; therefore, continuous improvement of product or service is an essential tool for survival and making an impact on the industry. Companies that have successfully implemented the six sigma method have gained the most from incorporating their design for six sigma (DFSS) programs into their production processes. The primary purpose of DFSS is to "design it right the first time" to avoid negative experiences in the production flow. In this study, the parameters involved in the design of a selected passenger-vehicle bumper are optimised in the process of commissioning a new product using the DFSS method. The DFSS method is discussed on the first two steps of implementation of the "define, measure, analyse, design, verify" (DMADV) protocol. By additionally implementing the house of quality (QFD) and failure mode and effects analysis (FMEA) approaches, a vehicle bumper that will meet the maximum level of customer requirements is produced.



Keywords: DFSS; design for six sigma; house of quality; FMEA; failure mode and effects analysis; bumper production process; experimental design; factorial design; injection process; cause and effect diagram.

Language: en