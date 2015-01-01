SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Feng J, Shen H, Liang D, Feng J, Shen H, Liang D. Int. J. Wildland Fire 2021; 30(9): 720-731.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, International Association of Wildland Fire, Fire Research Institute, Publisher CSIRO Publishing)

DOI

10.1071/WF20005

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

As global warming continues, wildland lightning fires have exhibited an increasing trend. The phenomenon of lightning ignition and a model are urgent research fields. In this study, an impulse current generator was used to study artificial lightning ignition. Ignition phenomena for several fuel beds were compared. Flames in the grass bed existed in the form of particles, but these particle flames had a short duration and were extinguished by the shock waves from the artificial lightning. It is noteworthy that a 10/350 μs impulse current could ignite a cotton fibre bed and produce sustained and stable combustion. An artificial lightning ignition model for the fuel bed was established. The model was verified by artificial lightning ignition experiments. The results show that the model could be applied to grass and needle fuel beds and waveforms of 10/350 μs impulse current and short continuing current. The findings of this study provide valuable information for understanding the mechanism of lightning ignition.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print