Quan X, Xie Q, He B, Luo K, Liu X. Int. J. Wildland Fire 2021; 30(10): 822.
(Copyright © 2021, International Association of Wildland Fire, Fire Research Institute, Publisher CSIRO Publishing)
As regulated by the 'fire environment triangle', three major forces are essential for understanding wildfire danger: (1) topography, (2) weather and (3) fuel. Within this concept, this study aimed to assess the wildfire danger for China based on a set of topography, weather and fuel variables. Among these variables, two remotely sensed key fuel variables, fuel moisture content (FMC) and foliage fuel load (FFL), were integrated into the assessment. These fuel variables were retrieved using radiative transfer models from the MODIS reflectance products. The random forest model identified the relationships between these variables and historical wildfires and then produced a daily updated and moderate-high spatial resolution (500m) dataset of wildfire danger for China from 2001 to 2020.
Language: en