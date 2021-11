Abstract

OBJECTIVEPrompt, accurate, objective assessment of concussion is crucial as delays can lead to increased short and long-term consequences. The purpose of this study was to derive an objective multimodal concussion index (CI) using EEG at its core, to identify concussion, and to assess change over time throughout recovery.



METHODSMale and female concussed (N?=?232) and control (N?=?206) subjects 13?25 years were enrolled at 12 US colleges and high schools. Evaluations occurred within 72?h of injury, 5?days post-injury, at return-to-play (RTP), 45?days after RTP (RTP?+?45); and included EEG, neurocognitive performance, and standard concussion assessments. Concussed subjects had a witnessed head impact, were removed from play for ≥ 5?days using site guidelines, and were divided into those with RTP?

Language: en