Citation
Conrey SC, Haney C. J. Crime Justice 2021; 44(3): 297-315.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Midwestern Criminal Justice Association, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This study examined newspaper coverage of crime and criminal justice issues from 2015 through 2017, a period that encompassed significant political change. A total of 300 articles from four major national newspapers were coded for the presence of punitive and progressive crime- and criminal justice-related themes in order to assess whether, and how, the presence of these themes may have changed over time.
Language: en
Keywords
Criminal justice news; criminal justice reporting; media framing