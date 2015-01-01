Abstract

Refuges or shelters have been central to UK domestic violence service provision since the 1970s. In 2013, UK policy transformed teenagers into primary service users of domestic violence refuges. Digital technology is central to teenagers' lives but moving to a refuge can cause serious disruption in this respect.



The study was undertaken in 20 refuges in England. Repeat qualitative interviews with 20 young people aged 13‐18 and single interviews with refuge staff explored teenagers' experiences of refuge life. Access to digital technology emerged as a central theme for this group of young people.



Teenagers described difficulties in accessing digital technology and the internet in refuges and this impacted on their education, support networks and leisure. Restrictions concerning online access in refuges were attributed to safety concerns and resource shortfalls. This study found that restrictions on internet access lacked consistency across refuges and were underpinned by protectionist attitudes towards teenagers. Refuges need to seek a balance between risk and protectionism and identify opportunities to use digital technologies to increase the safety and support available to teenagers.

Language: en