Abstract

Law enforcement officers encounter a large number of individuals with mental illness. Due to this, law enforcement officers--especially those in rural agencies--are tasked with providing frontline mental health services and making decisions about the future care of the individual. Still, the mental health training received by officers is insufficient, which may result in stigmatic perceptions. However, little is known about perceptions of mental illness held by rural law enforcement officers, as much literature on law enforcement takes place in urban areas. Researchers of the current study surveyed law enforcement officers employed in rural communities within a heartland state on their views of mental illness, training, and treatment.



RESULTS from the current study suggest rural law enforcement officers hold overall positive views of mental illness. However, findings continue to outline the need for increased resources for those with a mental illness and those working in rural communities.

