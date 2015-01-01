Abstract

Studies show that encounters between police officers and people with mental illness occur frequently and can prove to be challenging and, in some cases, dangerous for all parties involved. Little is known about how officers perceive interactions with persons with a mental health condition. This study addresses this research gap by examining frequencies, request for police dispatch, challenges, and subjective perceptions of such interactions. A total of 958 police officers from Hamburg (Germany) completed a questionnaire assessing the frequency of police dispatches involving persons with mental illness, including request for police dispatch and subjective challenges and perceptions associated with the interaction.



FINDINGS suggest that the majority of officers experienced interactions with persons with mental illness as conflictual due to behaviors they perceived as unpredictable and irrational including verbal and physical aggressions. The data also showed significant differences between female and male officers in regard to what they perceived as challenging. A total of 27.9% of officers felt anxious during the interactions. Less knowledge about mental health problems was associated with greater anxiety. The study revealed the German police officers' subjective perception of police dispatches involving people with mental illness. The results underline the importance of fostering a partnership between the police and the mental health care system in day-to-day police routine practices and through education and training programs. Training should focus on improving the recognition of mental disorders and specific communication skills.

Language: en