Abstract

This study examines mental health-focused training in law enforcement academies and police departments across the USA.



RESULTS show that education and training on mental health topics have increased significantly in the last 20 years, and almost all departments reported using a specialized response team for the management of mental health crisis calls. Departments largely feel that their management of mental health crisis situations is effective. Mental health professionals are routinely involved in the development of training materials on mental health topics and in the delivery of such training. Future research that examines the outcomes of police officer training on mental health topics would be beneficial, including an examination of whether knowledge, skills, and perspective taking increase following training.

