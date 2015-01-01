Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Various studies have demonstrated that individuals with a psychotic disorder are at an increased risk of becoming a victim of crime. Little is known about gender differences in victimization types and in specific characteristics of victimization (e.g., perpetrator, location or disclosure). Knowledge on characteristics of victimization would provide clinicians with more insight which may be especially useful for tailoring interventions. The aim of this study is to examine gender differences in characteristics of violent and sexual victimization in patients with a psychotic disorder.



METHODS: Information on violent (threats, physical abuse) and sexual victimization (harassment, assault) was assessed in 482 individuals with a psychotic disorder who received mental health care. Patients were recruited through a routine outcome monitoring study and a clinical trial.



RESULTS: Men reported more threats with violence (20.7% vs. 10.5%, x(2) = 7.68, p = 0.01), whereas women reported more sexual assault (13.3% vs. 3.6%, x(2) = 15.43, p < 0.001). For violent victimization, women were more likely than men to be victimized by a partner, friend or family member (52.9% vs. 30.6%) as opposed to a stranger (11.8% vs. 40.3%; O.R. = 52.49) and to be victimized at home (60.0% vs. 29.3%) as opposed to on the street or elsewhere (40.0% vs. 70.3%; O.R. = 0.06). For sexual victimization, there was no difference in location and perpetrator between men and women. For sexual victimization and physical violence, no differences in disclosure were found, but women were more likely not to disclose threats with violence or to disclose threats to a professional or police (52.9% vs. 45.2%; O.R. = 30.33). All analyses were controlled for age, diagnosis and employment.



DISCUSSION: Gender patterns of victimization types and characteristics are similar for individuals with a psychotic disorder in comparison to the general population. Men were at higher risk of violent victimization, whereas women were at higher risk for sexual victimization. Men were more likely to become victimized in the streets or elsewhere by a stranger, whereas women seemed to be more often victimized at home by a partner, friend or a family member. Future studies may tailor interventions preventing victimization in psychosis according to gender.

