Andrade EL, Barrett ND, Edberg MC, Seeger MW, Santos-Burgoa C. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)

10.1017/dmp.2021.306

34725021

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to examine factors that may have contributed to community disaster resilience following Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

METHODS: In April 2018, qualitative interviews (n = 22) were conducted with stakeholders in 7 Puerto Rican municipalities (9% of total). Transcripts were deductively and inductively coded and analyzed to identify salient topics and themes, then examined according to strategic themes from the Federal Emergency Management Association's (FEMA) Whole Community Approach.

RESULTS: Municipal preparedness efforts were coordinated, community-based, leveraged community assets, and prioritized vulnerable populations. Strategies included (1) multi-sectoral coordination and strategic personnel allocation; (2) neighborhood leader designation as support contacts; (3) leveraging of community leader expertise and social networks to protect vulnerable residents; (4) Censuses of at-risk groups, health professionals, and first responders; and (5) outreach for risk communication and locally tailored protective measures. In the context of collapsed telecommunications, communities implemented post-disaster strategies to facilitate communication with the Puerto Rican Government, between local first responders, and to keep residents informed, including the use of: (1) police radios; (2) vehicles with loudspeakers; (3) direct interpersonal communication; and (4) solar-powered Internet radio stations.

CONCLUSIONS: Adaptive capacities and actions of Puerto Rican communities exemplify the importance of local solutions in disasters. Expanded research is recommended to better understand contributors to disaster resilience.


Language: en

resilience; hurricanes; communication; community health; disaster preparedness

