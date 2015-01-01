|
Ricard JR, Gupta T, Vargas T, Haase CM, Mittal VA. Early Interv. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34725928
AIM: Psychosis is characterized by both alterations in emotional functioning and environmental stressors including bullying victimization. Recent evidence suggests that some alterations in emotional functioning (e.g., blunted positive facial expressions) are already present in the psychosis risk period. Yet, some clinically relevant facial emotions have not been investigated such as genuine smiles (thought to reflect genuine positive emotions) and non-genuine smiles (thought to fake positive or mask negative emotions) in individuals meeting criteria for a clinical high-risk (CHR) syndrome. Further, despite a compelling conceptual basis to suggest a link between affective expression and exposure to environmental stress, to date, no investigations have sought to examine this association. Here, we aim to assess differences between a sample of CHR (N = 65) and control (N = 67) individuals in genuine and non-genuine smiles and associations with bullying victimization.
bullying victimization; clinical high-risk; genuine and non-genuine smiles; positive emotions; psychosis spectrum