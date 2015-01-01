Abstract

OBJECTIVE To study the preference relation between residence, sex, age and causes of accidental death of Chinese residents.



METHODS In this study, 72 residence-sex-age groups and 8 causes of accidental death were qualitatively and quantitatively analyzed by correspondence analysis using the official statistical yearbook issued from 2014 to 2018, and the preference values were calculated.



RESULTS Among the 576 pairs of correspondences between the residence-sex-age groups and causes of accidental death, 352 pairs （61.11%） showed a preference relation （preference value>0）. In terms of residence and sex, accidental death preference among Chinese residents was higher in rural areas than in urban areas, and males were higher than females. In terms of the causes of accidental death, the overall risk of accidental mechanical asphyxia and motor vehicle accidents was the highest among all age groups of Chinese residents. In terms of age, with the increase of age, the preference value of accidental death of Chinese residents showed a trend of first increasing and then decreasing. The comparative analysis results of the preference values of various causes of accidental death in different age groups showed that motor vehicle traffic accidents, accidental poisoning, death by crush and electric shock were more likely to occur in the working age group between 20 and 59 years old, accidental fall and fire were more likely to occur in the elderly group over 80 years old, and drowning and accidental mechanical asphyxia were more likely to occur in the minor group between 1 and 19 years old.



CONCLUSION There are different preference relations between residence-sex-age groups and causes of accidental death in China. Therefore, effective control strategies and measures should be formulated for Chinese residents with preference for accidental death.



目的 研究我国居民居所、性别、年龄与意外死亡原因的偏好关系。 方法 本研究以2014--2018年官方发布的统计年鉴为资料，运用对应分析法对72个居所-性别-年龄组和8种意外死亡原因进行定性和定量对应分析，并计算偏好值。 结果 在居所-性别-年龄组和意外死亡原因组成的576对对应关系中，有352对（61.11%）表现出存在偏好关系（偏好值>0）。在居所和性别方面，我国居民意外死亡偏好呈现农村高于城镇、男性高于女性的趋势。在意外死亡原因方面，意外的机械性窒息和机动车辆交通事故在我国居民全年龄段中总体风险最高。在年龄方面，随着年龄的增长，我国居民意外死亡的偏好值呈现先升后降的趋势。不同年龄段各意外死亡原因偏好值比较分析结果显示：机动车辆交通事故、意外中毒、砸死和触电更偏好于20~59岁劳动年龄人群，意外跌落和火灾更偏好于80岁以上老年人群，溺水和意外的机械性窒息更偏好于1~19岁未成年人群。 结论 我国居民在不同居所-性别-年龄组和意外死亡原因之间具有不同的偏好关系，应针对我国意外死亡偏好人群制定有效的控制策略和措施。



关键词: 法医病理学, 意外死, 死亡原因, 对应分析法, 性别, 年龄, 偏好

