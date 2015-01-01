Abstract

Individuals with disabilities are disproportionately affected by intimate partner violence and face resultant compromised occupational functioning. Yet limited research exists regarding how occupational therapy practitioners can assist this population. This retrospective, cross-sectional study aims to facilitate better understanding of the relationship between intimate partner violence and occupational functioning among survivors with disabilities. Domestic violence shelter resident records covering a six-year service period were reviewed, assessing relationships between several measures of functioning and sample demographics, disability diagnosis, and participant abuse histories.



FINDINGS suggest that there may be a relationship between occupational functioning, disability type, and types of intimate partner violence sustained.

Language: en