Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Written Exposure Therapy (WET) for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) has been shown to be efficacious in clinical trials; however, research is needed to determine WET's effectiveness in clinical practice settings. Additionally, research is needed to understand whether patient characteristics or treatment delivery format moderate outcomes.



METHOD: Patient outcomes (n = 277) were assessed as part of a multisite training and implementation program in the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). During treatment, patients completed self-report measures of PTSD, depression, and functional impairment. Patient characteristics (i.e., demographics, psychiatric comorbidity, trauma type) and treatment delivery format (i.e., telehealth vs. in-person) were assessed as treatment moderators.



RESULTS: Intent-to-treat analyses indicated that WET was effective in reducing PTSD symptoms (d =.84), depression symptoms (d =.47), and functional impairment (d =.36) during treatment. Approximately one quarter of patients dropped out of treatment prematurely. No moderators of PTSD treatment outcome were observed; however, telehealth delivery was associated with lower dropout.



CONCLUSIONS: WET was an effective approach across a range of patient characteristics in this sample of veterans with PTSD. WET was also effective whether delivered in-person or via telehealth. WET is a promising treatment option for veteran patients in VA clinical care settings.

