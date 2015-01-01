|
Citation
|
Hellman CM, Gwinn C, Strack G, Burke M, Muñoz RT, Brady SR, Aguirre N, Aceves Y. Violence Vict. 2021; 36(5): 651-666.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Springer Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34725267
|
Abstract
|
Family Justice Centers (FJCs) represent a multi-disciplinary coordinated approach co-located to serve survivors of domestic violence. This study examined the change in hope and well-being among 130 survivors receiving domestic violence services through seven FJCs. Using a pretest, posttest design, Analyses of Variance results indicated that survivors exhibited robust increases in hope, emotional well-being, and flourishing. Correlational analyses showed that survivor defined goal success has important relationships with hope and well-being. Finally, hierarchical regression analyses revealed hope contributed unique variance of survivor flourishing over-and-above survivor defined success and emotional well-being. These findings are discussed in the context that hope may be an important coping resource for survivors of domestic violence and offers a common conceptual framework for FJCs.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; domestic violence; interpersonal violence; intervention/treatment