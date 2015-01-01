|
Citation
|
Pallin R, Aubel AJ, Knoepke CE, Pear VA, Wintemute GJ, Kravitz-Wirtz N. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): e1986.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34727916
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Following the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, there was a dramatic increase in media coverage of extreme risk protection orders (ERPOs) and in state policy proposals for ERPO laws. This study documents the frequency of news coverage of ERPOs throughout 2018 and examines the narratives used by media outlets to describe this risk-based firearm policy.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Firearms; United States; Injury prevention; Media coverage; ERPO; Extreme risk law; Extreme risk protection order; Firearm policy; Mass shooting; Media reporting; News media; Parkland shooting; Red flag law