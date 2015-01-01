Abstract

BACKGROUND: Given the rising prevalence of subways in combination with an increasing incidence of subway-related injuries, understanding subway-related trauma is becoming ever more relevant. The aim of this study was to characterize the potential causes, injury characteristics and outcomes of subway-related trauma at a level 1 adult trauma centre in Toronto, Ontario.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective cohort study to identify patients who presented to the emergency department a level 1 adult trauma centre with a subway-related injury between Jan. 1, 2010, and Dec. 31, 2018. Patients were identified via International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems, 10th Revision E-codes (X81, Y02, V050, V051 and W17). We then further screened for descriptions of subway-related injuries. Patients whose injuries did not involve a moving subway train were excluded.



RESULTS: We identified 51 patients who presented to the emergency department after being hit by a moving subway train. The majority of incidents (39 [76%]) were due to self-harm, 10 (20%) were unintentional injuries, and 2 (4%) were due to assault. The presence of alcohol was detected in 8 patients (80%) with unintentional injuries and 3 (8%) of those with self-inflicted injuries. Thirteen patients (25%) had a systolic blood pressure less than 90 mm Hg. The median Injury Severity Score was 17 (interquartile range 9-29). Seventeen patients (33%) presented with severe injuries (Abbreviated Injury Scale score ≥ 3) in 1 body region, and 19 (37%) had severe injuries in 2 or more body regions. The most common isolated severe injury was in the lower extremity, and the most common combinations of severe injuries were in the head and lower extremity, and head and thorax. Ten patients (20%) were declared dead in the emergency department. Of the 41 patients who survived their initial presentation, 12 (29%) went directly to the operating room, and 17 (41%) were transferred to the intensive care unit. The overall mortality rate was 29%.



CONCLUSION: Patients with subway-related injuries experienced high mortality rates and severe injuries. Most incidents were due to self-harm or alcohol-related. Further research into early identification of those at risk and optimal prevention strategies is necessary to curb further incidents.

Language: en