Citation
Taylor EK, Tener D, Silovsky JF, Newman A. Child Abuse Negl. 2021; 122: e105371.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34731673
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Harmful sexual behavior (HSB) is sexual behavior exhibited by children and adolescents that is developmentally inappropriate and/or harmful or abusive towards themselves or others. Victims of children with HSB are commonly siblings. Multiple professionals may be involved in cases of youth HSB involving siblings, which places Children's Advocacy Centers (CACs) in a key position to directly address intrafamilial HSB. Approximately 25% of all cases seen at CACs in the U.S. are youth-initiated HSB. However, no known research has examined how CAC professionals approach decision-making and response to intrafamilial and sibling HSB, particularly across regions and cultures.
Keywords
Children's Advocacy Centers; Cross-cultural comparison; Harmful sexual behavior; Multidisciplinary team; Problematic sexual behavior; Sibling sexual abuse