McLeod C, Pivarnik K, Flink-Bochacki R. Contraception 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVE: To understand individual abortion providers' experiences with targeted harassment. STUDY DESIGN: We conducted a cross-sectional survey of a convenience sample of US physicians with history of abortion provision, recruited through online groups and listservs. Respondents completed a Qualtrics survey reporting personal and practice characteristics and experiences with harassment. We calculated descriptive statistics, comparing those who had and hadn't experienced targeted harassment using chi-square tests, and we qualitatively analyzed free-text descriptions of harassment experiences to identify themes.
isolation; Abortion provider harassment; abortion provider stigma; abortion stigma; destigmatization; marginalization