Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To understand individual abortion providers' experiences with targeted harassment. STUDY DESIGN: We conducted a cross-sectional survey of a convenience sample of US physicians with history of abortion provision, recruited through online groups and listservs. Respondents completed a Qualtrics survey reporting personal and practice characteristics and experiences with harassment. We calculated descriptive statistics, comparing those who had and hadn't experienced targeted harassment using chi-square tests, and we qualitatively analyzed free-text descriptions of harassment experiences to identify themes.



RESULTS: Of 321 respondents, 112 (35%) reported harassment. Targeted harassment was more likely with each decade of increasing age, and was greater for respondents providing outpatient versus only inpatient surgical abortion care (40% vs. 7%, p<0.001) and care beyond the first trimester compared to only in the first trimester (39% vs. 16%, p=0.001). Sixty-two respondents (19%) were not currently providing abortions, with 33 (52%) explicitly forbidden from doing so by their employers. Qualitative analysis revealed that most harassment is invasive and intimidating rather than overtly violent, with many providers experiencing intentional public exposure of their abortion work and having their professionalism discredited. Ensuing isolation of providers from their communities both perpetuates and facilitates further abortion provider stigma and harassment.



CONCLUSIONS: Targeted harassment toward abortion providers is widespread and attempts to intimidate providers and isolate them from their communities. More research is needed to explore ways to mitigate isolation of providers, which could improve safety and have positive effects on the abortion workforce.

