Abstract

Scombroid poisoning is a common form of food poisoning related to fresh, canned, or smoked fish ingestion with high histamine content as a result of improper handling and storage. The incubation period for this type of fish poisoning is relatively short (ranges from a few minutes to hours). We present a case of a 53-year-old male who developed severe symptoms of scombroid poisoning minutes after ingesting an ahi tuna salad in a local restaurant.

