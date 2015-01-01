SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Taylor R, Burg J, Opara N. Cureus 2021; 13(9): e18394.

(Copyright © 2021, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.18394

34729272

PMC8555940

Scombroid poisoning is a common form of food poisoning related to fresh, canned, or smoked fish ingestion with high histamine content as a result of improper handling and storage. The incubation period for this type of fish poisoning is relatively short (ranges from a few minutes to hours). We present a case of a 53-year-old male who developed severe symptoms of scombroid poisoning minutes after ingesting an ahi tuna salad in a local restaurant.


Language: en

poisoning; anaphylaxis; antihistamine; diarrhea; ekg; fish; histamine; rash; scombroid; tachycardia

