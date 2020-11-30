Abstract

This systematic review was conducted to identify the incidence, nature and mechanisms of head, neck and facial (HNF) injuries in cricket and the reported use of helmets. Five databases were searched up to 30th November 2020. From peer-reviewed cricket injury studies published in English, studies reporting on HNF cricket injuries as per the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analysis (PRISMA) guidelines were selected. Twenty-nine studies were included. HNF injuries had a cumulative total of 794/5,886 injuries equating to 13% of all injuries. Non- specified HNF injuries (n=210, 26%) were the most prevalent type of injury followed by non-specified head injuries (n=130, 16%), other non-specified fractures (n=119, 15%) and concussions (n=60, 8%).The impact of the ball was reported as the most common mechanism for sustaining HNF injuries in cricket. The use of helmet was reported in only three studies (10%). From studies reporting on HNF cricket injuries, facial fractures, and concussions were the most common specified-types of injury. There is little evidence on reporting of HNF cricket injuries as per the international cricket consensus injury definitions, as well as the use of helmets at the time of injury.

