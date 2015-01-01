|
Beseler CL, Rautiainen RH. J. Agric. Saf. Health 2021; 27(4): 215-227.
(Copyright © 2021, American Society of Agricultural Engineers)
34729972
HIGHLIGHTS: Despite a response rate of about 18%, there was scant evidence of nonresponse bias. Farm and ranch characteristics of operations responding to a mailed survey were similar to those not responding. Responders were significantly more likely to be married but only slightly older and more educated than nonresponders. Earlier survey responders reported more injuries and greater severity when injured compared to later responders. ABSTRACT: Nonresponse bias in a survey can result in misleading estimates of agricultural injuries and can misdirect prevention efforts aimed at reducing the burden of injuries on farmers. Responders (n = 2,977) and nonresponders (n = 13,849) were compared based on demographics and agricultural production characteristics to identify underrepresented subgroups. Injury characteristics were compared between early (n = 1,667) and late (n = 1,309) responders.
Language: en
Injury; Safety; Surveillance; Agriculture; Survey; Epidemiologic methods; Farm; Nonresponse bias; Occupational health; Ranch