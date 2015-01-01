Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore the educational support needs of injured children and families. PATIENTS: Thirteen injured children and/or their parents (n = 19) discharged from a major trauma centre within 12 months.



METHODS: Semi-structured interviews analysed with thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Theme 1: communication and information needs. Schools need help to understand the effects of children's injuries and the adjustments required for their return to school, such as how to involve the children in the more active elements of the curriculum. Thus, effective communication between the injured child, their family, health and education professionals and outside agencies is needed. A specialist key-worker could co-ordinate communication and school return. Theme 2: Educational support needs. Injured children experience changes to their appearance, new symptoms, and altered physical and cognitive abilities. Their absence from school often adversely affects their friendships. Consequently, injured children need continued access to education throughout recovery, support with learning, a flexible timetable, opportunities for social integration, involvement in all aspects of the curriculum, and environmental adaptations to maintain their health and safety.



CONCLUSION: Children with different types of injuries have similar needs for flexible learning and environmental accommodations. Social integration and participation in physical activity should be specific goals for school return.

