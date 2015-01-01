Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Human trafficking is a public health issue that has substantial health consequences. However, research on the preparedness of health facilities to serve people who have experienced or are experiencing human trafficking is limited. We examined health facility preparedness related to human trafficking in Michigan.



METHODS: We used a cross-sectional design to explore health facility preparedness related to human trafficking in Michigan. We sampled 10 prosperity regions according to health facility type (Federally Qualified Health Centers, health departments, and hospitals). An email invitation was sent to identified health facility personnel (eg, administrators, physicians, nurses) from May to June 2019 with a link to a 26-item survey with items about current policies, protocols, and areas for improvement related to human trafficking.



RESULTS: Forty-two Federally Qualified Health Centers, health departments, and hospitals responded to the survey. Most health facilities had screening policies and response protocols related to child maltreatment (screening: 32/41 [78.0%]; response: 38/40 [95.0%]) and intimate partner violence (screening: 33/41 [80.5%]; response: 37/40 [92.5%]). However, fewer facilities had a screening policy (16/41 [39.0%]) and response protocol (25/40 [62.5%]) for human trafficking; more of these facilities focused on sex trafficking than on labor trafficking. The top needs related to human trafficking were (1) individual-level health care provider training, (2) health facility-level screening policies and response protocols, (3) community-level resources, and (4) societal-level awareness, funding allocation, and data.



CONCLUSIONS: Facility-level resources are needed to ensure that health care providers have adequate training and support to address human trafficking in the health care system.

