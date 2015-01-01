Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To explore the link between cytokines and suicide attempts and their relationship with the psychological aspects of this complex multifactorial phenomenon.



METHODS: 96 participants, including 20 patients with a recent suicide attempt and diagnosis of Major Depression Disorder (MDD), 33 MDD patients with a lifetime history of suicide attempt, 23 non-attempter MDD patients, and 20 healthy controls underwent an assessment on depressive symptoms, global functioning, aggressive behaviour, presence of abuse and attention performance. Additionally, all participants had a blood extraction for IL-2, IL2-R, IL-4, IL-6, and TNF-α plasma levels analysis.



RESULTS: IL-6 levels were significantly different across groups (F(3,89)=3.690; p = 0.015), with higher concentrations in both recent (p = 0.04) and distant (p = 0.015) attempt in comparison to MDD non-attempters. IL-6 was associated with adult physical abuse (B = 2.591; p = 0.021), lower global functioning score (B = -0.512; p = 0.011), and poorer performance on attention (B = -0.897; p = 0.011).



CONCLUSIONS: Recent and distant suicidal behaviour is associated with elevated IL-6 levels, which may be influenced by stressful and traumatic experiences. Elevated concentrations of IL-6 could have a negative impact on attention, increasing suicide risk. More research is needed to clarify the role of cytokines in suicide-related features to explore novel treatments and more effective preventive interventions.

