Song ZJ, Lai SK, Zhong SM, Jia YB. Zhongguo Yi Xue Ke Xue Yuan Xue Bao 2021; 43(5): 801-807.
自杀行为的影像遗传学研究进展
34728043
Suicide,a major public health problem,is the death caused by injuring oneself with the intent to die.In this paper,we reviewed the genes encoding serotonin system,calcium voltage-gated channel subunit alpha1 C,γ-aminobutyric acid,and spindle and kinetochore associated complex subunit 2,as well as their related brain regions,from the perspective of imaging genetics,aiming to provide new ideas for the research and intervention on suicidal behavior.
suicidal behavior; genetics; imaging