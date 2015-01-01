Abstract

Road traffic accidents are the most common cause of torso injuries worldwide. The article by Wepngong et al.[1] in this issue of the AJTCCM stresses the effect this has on the morbidity and mortality and the long-term effects on patients. This is a timely reminder of the effects of this pandemic and the long-term effects on communities.



On average, the COVID-19 pandemic causes 2 205 deaths per day worldwide.[2] This is in comparison with 3 406 deaths from road accidents, 3 243 from tuberculosis, 3 753 from diabetes, 2 615 from HIV/AIDS and 2 175 from suicide. Road accident deaths is a greater pandemic worldwide than COVID-19. It is something that we have had in South Africa for generations and that costs the country a great deal economically and is not headline news. If our reaction to the road accident pandemic was similar to what has occurred with COVID-19, we would ban interprovincial travel, close all liquor outlets permanently, have a nightly curfew from 21h00 to 04h00 and prevent gatherings of >50 people, especially major events such as political rallies and soccer and rugby tournaments.



The most common cause of torso injuries, as shown by Wepngong et al.,[1] are road accidents with a significant number of the injured needing time off work. In low- (LIC) and middle-income countries (MIC) such as we have in many African countries, this is of major significance. Most of these patients are young and the effect on the economy is significant...

