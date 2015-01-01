SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ingram BM, Colosimo CM, Weaver JS, Mentzer CJ, Yon JR. Am. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Southeastern Surgical Congress)

10.1177/00031348211050579

34734536

Bear attacks are rare, although global incidents have been increasing. Injury patterns of bear attacks against humans consistently include injuries to the face, head, neck, chest, and upper extremities. Here, we have a brief report of a 59-year-old male hunter who was attacked by a grizzly bear in Wyoming. He sustained multiple lacerations to his face which included an avulsion of his nose and upper lip, as well as extensive associated facial fractures. Additional injuries included soft tissue and bony injuries to the upper extremities. He underwent 53 operations during his first hospitalization, primarily of facial reconstruction, which required nose and upper lip replant to his arm. His course was complicated by pressure ulcers, bacteria, acute kidney injury, and a urinary tract infection. After successful coordinated multidisciplinary care and a prolonged hospitalization, he was ultimately discharged to his home.


Language: en

trauma; head/neck; plastic surgery; trauma acute care

