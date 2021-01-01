|
Cloutier RM, Natesan Batley P, Kearns NT, Knapp AA. Exp. Clin. Psychopharmacol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34735206
Although the Marijuana Problems Index (MPI) is widely used in studies with college student samples to reflect a unidimensional measure of cannabis-related problems, no studies have assessed the psychometric properties of the MPI in a college student population. The present study sought to resolve this gap in a sample of 879 college students reporting past-year cannabis use. Confirmatory factor analyses were used to test the factor structure of the unidimensional 23- and 18-item MPI and measurement invariance across gender. Bivariate correlations between the final factors, cannabis use history/frequency, and other substance use outcomes were used to examine concurrent and discriminant validities (i.e., vs. noncannabis outcomes). The 18-item (but not the 23-item) MPI demonstrated good model fit, measurement invariance across gender, adequate internal reliability, as well as concurrent and discriminant validities.
