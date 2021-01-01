Abstract

Many children experience serious mental health problems that, if left untreated, have long-term consequences for their optimal development. Many more have symptoms that fall below clinical thresholds and remain untreated. Yet there are substantial barriers to receiving help. A newly developed preventive intervention program focused on promoting emotional well-being was provided to children in school and community settings and evaluated to assess its effects on mental health outcomes of children's anxiety and depression. Participants in both intervention and control groups completed standardized measures of mental health in interviews (children) and online (parents) at baseline and approximately 12 weeks later. Intent to treat analyses showed a significant interaction effect for program children high in anxiety at baseline using child report. Similar results were found when using per protocol data (number of sessions attended). No effects were found for the outcome of depression with the intent to treat analyses using either child or parent report. However, children who attended more sessions experienced greater change in parent-rated depression and the interaction of sessions attended and baseline depression significantly predicted change in depression when using both child and parent report. Thus, children with greater internalizing problems appeared to benefit most from the program. These preliminary results suggest that it may be possible to address children's mental health challenges in community and school settings. Implications for future study and program enhancements are discussed. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en