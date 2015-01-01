SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Dreßing HR, Foerster K. Fortschr. Neurol. Psychiatr. 2021; 89(11): 578-592.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Georg Thieme Verlag)

DOI

10.1055/a-1542-8497

PMID

34740280

Abstract

The diagnostic criteria of PTSD differ in the ICD-10, ICD-11 and DSM-5 manuals. The main diagnostic criteria are presented. The psychopathological findings obtained in a structured interview are essential for the diagnosis. Three case studies are used to illustrate the expert assessment in criminal law, accident insurance and victim compensation law.


Language: de
