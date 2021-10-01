|
Tang YM, Wang YH, Feng XY, Zou QS, Wang Q, Ding J, Shi RCJ, Wang X. Gait Posture 2021; 91: 205-211.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
34740057
BACKGROUND: Early detection of gait abnormalities is critical for preventing severe injuries in future falls. The timed up and go (TUG) test is a commonly used clinical gait screening test; however, the interpretation of its results is limited to the TUG total time. RESEARCH QUESTION: What is diagnostic accuracy of the low-cost, markerless, automated gait analyzer, with the aid of vision-based artificial intelligence technology, which extract gait spatiotemporal features and screen for abnormal walking patterns through video recordings of the TUG test? METHODS: Our dataset contained retrospective data from outpatients from the Department of Neurology or Rehabilitation of two tertiary hospitals in Shanghai. A panel of three expert neurologists specialized in movement disorders reviewed the gait performance in each TUG video, and labeled them separately, with the most commonly assigned label being used as the reference standard. The gait analyzer performed the AlphaPose algorithm to track the human joint position and calculated the spatiotemporal parameters by filtering and double-threshold signal detection. Gait spatiotemporal features and expert labels were input into machine learning models, and the accuracy of each model was tested with leave-one-out cross-validation (LOOCV).
Machine learning; Gait analysis; Pose estimation; Spatiotemporal parameters; Timed up and go test