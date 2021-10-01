|
Citation
McGovern CM, Hutson E, Arcoleo K, Melnyk B. J. Pediatr. Nurs. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34736820
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Pediatric populations represent a vulnerable research group. Careful thought must be given to many factors when designing and implementing pediatric intervention research studies. This article discusses methodological and implementation lessons learned from two pediatric intervention pilot studies and highlights facilitators and barriers encountered. TYPE OF METHOD: Both studies used a pre/post with 6-week follow-up method and were adapted versions of an evidence-based program, Creating Opportunities for Personal Empowerment (COPE). ESSENTIAL FEATURES: COPE is a 7-session, cognitive behavioral skills building intervention. COPE for Asthma was implemented in schools with small groups for elementary-aged children with asthma and symptoms of anxiety. Mindstrong to Combat Bullying was implemented individually in the outpatient mental health setting for adolescents who had experienced bullying with concurrent symptoms of depression/anxiety.
Language: en
Keywords
Child and adolescent mental health; Outpatient and school setting; Pediatric research methods; Theory based nursing interventions