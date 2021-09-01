Abstract

Women veterans may experience a variety of traumatizing events and conditions before, during, and after their military service, such as intimate partner violence, military sexual trauma, moral injury, and posttraumatic stress disorder. These experiences put them at greater risk for significant behavioral and physical health sequelae, which can be associated with difficulty with civilian reintegration and complexities around homelessness. Homeless women military veterans are often uncounted, undergo different environmental situations than their male counterparts, and are vulnerable to sexual violence and unintended pregnancies. Identifying homeless women military veterans is an important first step; otherwise, they remain "invisible." Comprehensive, collaborative, interdisciplinary health care in which trust is established and care is holistic and individualized will produce the most optimal outcomes.

