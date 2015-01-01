Abstract

BACKGROUND: Young individuals with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are renowned for their impulsivity and recklessness, which can lead to serious accidents and even death. Compared to their typically developed peers, children and adolescents with ADHD are at greater risk of sustaining injury in normal life situations (e.g., during sports, in school, and in traffic). These injuries were less prevalent among individuals with ADHD who were compliant with their medication.



Methods: A cross-sectional study with a one-to-one comparative group design was employed. The ADHD group consisted of 50 children who were previously diagnosed with ADHD. The comparative group included 50 typically developed participants from the same age group (7-19 years). A questionnaire was developed for this study to assess the risk and magnitude of injury in different daily life situations by assessing the frequency of each participant's need to visit a doctor.



Results: Members of the ADHD group exhibited a significantly higher rate of injury associated with fights, traffic, and sports participation, and they sustained injuries significantly more often at school and at home. The severity of the injuries was greater in the ADHD group than in the comparative group in three out of the six situations analyzed.



Conclusion: In comparison to their usually developing counterparts, this study stresses the risk and extent of damage in children and adolescents with ADHD. The nature of ADHD in this age range, which is characterized by impulsivity, carelessness, and inattention, is thought to be the reason for the increased risk among children and adolescents with ADHD.



Keywords: ADHD, Bahrain, Children, Physical injuries, Situation

Language: en