Citation
Cornoldi C, Bresola A, Crosara G, Gherlenda A, Pannocchi C, Toffalini E. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2021; 173: e110638.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The present study examines the implications of 'Memory sensitivity' (MS), a personality trait describing the tendency to give special importance to personal memories, in a group of 658 secondary school students, who completed a series of questionnaires and tests examining behavioural inhibitory and activation systems, intelligence, and presence of internalizing traits of anxiety and depression.
Language: en
Keywords
Gender differences; Internalizing symptoms; Memory sensitivity; Temperament