Pascual-Sánchez A, Hickey N, Mateu A, Martinez-Herves M, Kramer T, Nicholls D. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2021; 177: e110809.

Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing

10.1016/j.paid.2021.110809

Abstract

Introduction
Personality traits and self-esteem have been suggested as potential mediators of aggression; however, in the area of bullying the literature is scarce. The aim of this study is to assess the associations between personality traits, self-esteem and bullying, comparing aggressors in traditional bullying and cyberbullying.

Methods
A cross-sectional survey of 2218 secondary school students in London (UK) was conducted. The Olweus Bully/Victim Questionnaire, the Eysenck Impulsiveness Scale (EIS), the Childhood Narcissism Scale, the Inventory of Callous-Unemotional Traits (ICU) and the Rosenberg Self-Esteem self-report measures were used.

Results
Data from 1288 students were used for the main analysis, 81% of whom were not involved in any type of bullying aggression (n = 1045) whereas nearly 20% (n = 243) were involved in perpetrating bullying. There were no significant group differences on narcissism traits, whereas higher scores in impulsivity, callous-unemotional traits and lower self-esteem were found in those perpetrating traditional bullying. Impulsivity predicted all forms of bullying perpetration, while callous-unemotional traits and self-esteem predicted traditional bullying, especially if they also cyberbullied.

Conclusions
Impulsivity, callous-unemotional traits and self-esteem can play a role in bullying involvement. These results emphasize the need for early recognition of these features and development of school and clinic-based interventions to target them.


Cyberbullying; Impulsivity; Personality; Self-esteem; Traditional bullying

