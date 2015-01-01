|
Reyes-Mota AR, Cerda-Molina AL, Mayagoitia-Novales L, Viveros-Sandoval ME, Borráz-León JI. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2021; 179: e110929.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
Emergency Medical Technicians are health professionals commonly exposed to dangerous traumatic scenarios which can lead to an altered hypothalamus-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis and stress related symptoms; however, the stress intensity may be mediated by personality traits such as self-esteem. We tested, in a population of 96 EMTs from the National Red Cross, the hypothesis of reduced cortisol secretion after the exposition to traumatic content images that could represent a stressor in non-paramedic healthy volunteers (59 non-EMTs). We took three saliva samples to measure cortisol (basal, 15 and 30 min after the images) and quantified the levels of self-esteem, perceived and physiological stress.
Cortisol; Paramedics; Perceived stress; Physiological stress; Self-esteem; Stress response