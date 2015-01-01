SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jakšić K, Bielić T, Čulin J. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2021; 182: e111091.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.paid.2021.111091

unavailable

Research on seafarers' personality traits is sparse, and little is known about the influence of personality traits on seafarers' behaviour on board. An important aspect of seafarer behaviour on board is effective communication and coordination with other crew members. Since previous research has associated Dark Triad traits with ineffective team performance, the study aimed to examine the relationship between these traits and attitudes toward communication and coordination on board in a sample of 318 seafarers from Croatia. The results of the study show that psychopathy has a negative relationship with seafarers' attitudes toward communication and coordination on board, while narcissism has a positive relationship with the same construct. Practical implications are given.


Communication; Coordination; Dark Triad; Personality; Seafarers

