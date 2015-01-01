Abstract

As a social withdrawal personality trait, shyness is usually considered irrelevant or negatively related to aggression. However, Zimbardo (1990) found that 70% of first-time violent offenders had the shyness trait. Existing studies have also shown that shy individuals are more aggressive. Therefore, the current study investigates the relationship between shyness and aggression and explores the underlying mechanism of this relationship in late childhood through environmental and individual factors. The Shyness Scale, Parent-Child Conflict Scale, Self-Control Scale, and Aggression Questionnaire were used to measure primary school students in grades 4-6 to investigate the mediating roles of parent-child conflict and self-control between children's shyness and aggression. The results showed that when the shyness level in late childhood was higher, the children's aggression was stronger, and parent-child conflict and self-control played multiple mediating roles between shyness and aggression. Our study deepens the understanding of the relationship between shyness and aggression in late childhood, and it provides an intervention direction and a theoretical basis for effectively preventing the aggression of shy children in late childhood.

Language: en