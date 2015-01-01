SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Aghabikloo A, Zamani N. Clin. Case Rep. 2021; 9(10): e04875.

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/ccr3.4875

34745612

PMC8548815

[Swamp stone also called silver stone is a yellow to brown powder, rubbed on the skin as a deodorant to remove the smell of underarm odor, sweaty feet, and reduce sweating. Swamp stone consists of nearly 70 percent heavy metals, mostly lead oxide (Pbo), and it also contains a low amount of other metals such as Chromium and Nickle. Skin, lungs, and GI tracts can absorb lead oxide. Excessive use or ingestion of this powder can result in lead poisoning. Such material is dangerous if used carelessly. -- Abbas Aghabikloo and Nazanin Zamani. Swamp stone a dangerous source of lead oxide poisoning: report of 5 cases in a family]

It is important to find sources for lead poisoning and educate the population about the danger of this heavy metal. The epidemiologic studies for evaluating BLL can help develop a guideline for screening endangered populations and providing treatment.


Language: en

lead poisoning; swamp stone; treatment

